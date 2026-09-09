Three people fall ill after allegedly eating Pista House cake

Hyderabad: A cake reportedly purchased from a Pista House outlet in Uppal, Hyderabad, has been suspected as a cause of trouble after three people fell ill after consuming it on Tuesday, September 8.

According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, the three people suffered vomiting and other health problems after allegedly consuming the cake.

Hyderabad’s Pista House cake ingredients check demanded

As per the report, the victims and residents have urged food safety officials to conduct an inspection at the outlet. They have requested officials to verify whether proper food safety standards are being followed at the unit.

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They have also asked officials to examine the ingredients used to prepare the cake and check its expiry date.

Action demanded if violations found

The victims and residents have urged the officials to take appropriate action if any violations are found during the inspection.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of ensuring proper food handling, storage and preparation practices at food outlets.