Three people fall ill after allegedly eating Pista House cake

Three people allegedly suffered vomiting and other health problems after consuming the cake.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Homemade, preservative-free cakes at 'Bake with love'
representative image.

Hyderabad: A cake reportedly purchased from a Pista House outlet in Uppal, Hyderabad, has been suspected as a cause of trouble after three people fell ill after consuming it on Tuesday, September 8.

According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, the three people suffered vomiting and other health problems after allegedly consuming the cake.

Hyderabad’s Pista House cake ingredients check demanded

As per the report, the victims and residents have urged food safety officials to conduct an inspection at the outlet. They have requested officials to verify whether proper food safety standards are being followed at the unit.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

They have also asked officials to examine the ingredients used to prepare the cake and check its expiry date.

Action demanded if violations found

The victims and residents have urged the officials to take appropriate action if any violations are found during the inspection.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of ensuring proper food handling, storage and preparation practices at food outlets.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button