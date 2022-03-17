Three-phase electricity for tribal hamlets in Telangana

Published: 17th March 2022
Hyderabad: Over 3,146 tribal villages in the state will receive three-phased electricity with improved road and other infrastructure facilities from the government. The Telangana government has taken up a project costing Rs 2000 crore for this purpose.

While 250 crores are being spent on providing three-phased electrifications, Rs 1,000 crores are being spent to improve road quality, and Rs 600 crores will be spent on constructing gram panchayat buildings.

“Some tandas are in the interior parts. Though every tribal habitation has a single-phase power supply, the three-phased electricity lines are being extended for agricultural requirements. All the tribal hamlets will have a three-phase power supply by June end,” said a senior official, speaking to TOI.

The state budget 2022-23 allocated Rs 12,565 crores for the development of scheduled tribes (ST) compared to 12,304 crores in the current fiscal.

