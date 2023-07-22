Three Qataris die in car accident in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Three members of a Qatari family were killed in a car accident on a highway in the Saudi coastal city of Salwa, which is close to the Qatari border, local media reported.

Two girls and an Ethiopian housemaid were killed in the incident.

As per a report by Gulf News, the other four family members were transferred to the hospital.

Ambulance teams from Salwa General Hospital dealt with the accident in cooperation with the Saudi Red Crescent teams.

In recent months, Saudi media have reported several fatal incidents.

In June, two cars collided on a road leading to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, killing four people.

In March, 21 pilgrims were killed and 29 others were injured when their bus overturned in the southwestern Asir region.