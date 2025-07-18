Three-storey chawl collapses in Bandra

As many as seven people have been rescued from the debris so far.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 18th July 2025 1:01 pm IST
Mumbai: Rescue work underway after a three-storey chawl collapsed, in Mumbai, Friday, July 18, 2025. At least 10 people feared trapped in the debris. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A three-storey chawl collapsed in the western suburb of Bandra here in the early hours of Friday, with at least 10 people feared trapped in the debris, civic officials said.

As many as seven people have been rescued from the debris so far and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, they said.

Mumbai: Locals watch the rescue operation after a three-storey chawl collapsed, in Mumbai, Friday, July 18, 2025. At least 10 people feared trapped in the debris. (PTI Photo)

According to preliminary information, chawl number 37 in the Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East collapsed around 5.56 am.

Eight fire engines are at the spot along with teams from the Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s local ward machinery, an official from the fire brigade said.

“Search and rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited,” he said.

