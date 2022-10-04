Three students drown, two missing on Andhra beach

The deceased persons, all aged 15, hailed from Singh Nagar area of Vijayawada.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 4th October 2022 4:11 pm IST
Representational Image

Amaravati: Three students drowned and two others went missing at the beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Suryalanka beach when a group of intermediate students from Vijayawada were taking bath.

Also Read
Hyderabad: AP CID officials allegedly harass 5-yr-old daughter of TDP leader, party seeks action

Seven of the students went missing as a strong wave pulled them into the seawater. Two of them were rescued by swimmers who were immediately pressed into service.

MS Education Academy

Later, the rescue workers found the bodies of three missing students. The search was on for the two more missing students.

The deceased were identified as Abhi, Siddu and Sai Madhu, all aged 15 and hailing from the Singh Nagar area of Vijayawada.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button