Hyderabad: AP CID officials allegedly harass 5-yr-old daughter of TDP leader, party seeks action

The TDP urged the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to act against the CID officials for mistreating the child.

Updated: 4th October 2022 1:25 pm IST
TDP leader Chintakayala Vijay

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday sought action against CID officials from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly questioning a minor girl regarding her father who is a TDP leader. The incident took place in Banjara Hills at around 11 am on October 1.

In a letter to Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman J Srinivas Rao, TDP stated that four CID officials in plain clothes barged into the flat of iTDP leader Chintakayala Vijay, assaulted his driver and ransacked their flat.

Vijay and his wife were not at home at the time of the incident. The apathetic officials also questioned his five-year-old daughter regarding the whereabouts of her father. They allegedly subjected her to severe emotional harassment and distress. Photographs of the girl and her two-year-old sibling were also taken by the CID officials.

“In this backdrop, it is requested to book the four men in plain clothes, who were identified as the CID police from Andhra Pradesh for misbehaving with children under appropriate sections as per the law. It is appealed to direct the Telangana police to register a case against the CID police in plain clothes for harassing minor children and take appropriate action,” the letter stated.

Chintakayala Vijay is the son of former TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu.

