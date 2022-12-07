Three super specialty hospitals to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced the construction of three Super Specialty Hospitals. The tender process for the construction of these super specialty hospitals to be built at a cost of Rs. 1000 crore rupees in Hyderabad city has been completed.

One is under the premises of Gaddi Annaram in LB Nagar, another is under the premises of Chest Hospital in Erragadda and the third hospital will be constructed near Alwal. The tenders were acquired by reputed companies like L&T and DEC.

According to the sources of the health department, the chief minister was not happy with the design of super specialty hospitals due to which changes are being made in the design. The government has decided to construct roads, buildings, and hospitals with the support of the Department of Buildings and Roads.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set an example for the country by maintaining international standards in the construction of super hospitality hospitals.

Along with constructing the buildings, special attention has been paid to all the basic facilities, especially the helipad for the emergency landing of helicopters. He also advised to pave a separate way for transplanting organs during operation in the hospitals.

Hyderabad has earned the title of health hub due to its corporate hospitals. The government has prepared a plan to build super specialty hospitals to provide high standard medical services to the poor.