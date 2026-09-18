Three women among four held for attempt to murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Gosha Mahal Police has arrested four people, including three women, for allegedly attempting to murder a woman in Begum Bazar on September 16.

The accused, arrested this Thursday, September 17, were identified as Ekta Toshniwal, Uma Toshniwal, Kavitha Toshniwal and Umesh Kumar Toshniwal.

Three other accused, Rajesh, Prateek, and Harish, are absconding. According to the complainant, Swapna, the accused attacked her mother at her shop in Begum Bazar over a dispute regarding the shifting of soil bags.

Swapna alleged that Umesh’s wives, Uma and Kavitha, daughter Ekta and others trespassed into the shop, damaged property, stole materials worth around Rs 70,000, and assaulted her mother, 65-year-old Sathyawathi, and two workers, Shashikala, 50, and Nandhu.

She said that her mother sustained a right wrist fracture and that the accused attempted to attack her with a pointed wooden stick and issued threats to her and her family. She requested registration of a criminal case and necessary legal action against the accused.

Based on Swapna’s complaint, the Gosha Mahal Police booked the accused for attempting to murder, outraging the modesty of a woman, simple hurt, trespassing, mischief, and criminal intimidation.