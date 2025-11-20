Three women arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad

Shaik Zainab Bee, Manasa and Manniyam sold ganja packets to the local consumers.

Hyderabad: Three women were arrested by the Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths for allegedly selling ganja in Hyderabad’s Fatehnagar area.

Shaik Zainab Bee, Manasa and Manniyam sold ganja packets to the local consumers. Officials seized 1.262 kilograms of the drug hidden in their house.

Four others involved in the case are on the run.

Following reports of large-scale ganja sales by locals of Fatehnagar, the Prohibition and Excise department has launched a massive crackdown in the area.

So far, cases have been booked against 20 individuals, and 6.5 kilograms of narcotics have been seized.

