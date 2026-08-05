Three workers die after chemical leak at Yadgir pharma unit

Yadgir: Three contract workers were killed and two others were critically injured after a suspected chemical leak at the CIL Laboratory unit in the Kadechur Industrial Area of Yadgir district during the night shift on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vikram Singh and Sanjay Singh, both natives of Madhya Pradesh, and Ganesh from Telangana. Officials said the victims developed severe breathing difficulties after toxic chemicals reportedly leaked inside the factory premises. Two other workers, Shivakumar of Telangana and Hemanth from Andhra Pradesh, were rushed to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where they are undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, the workers were on duty when the chemical leak occurred. The leaked substance is believed to have mixed with the air, triggering respiratory distress among those exposed.

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Local residents and factory personnel shifted the affected workers to nearby hospitals immediately after the incident.

Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Rahul Pandwe and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Shankar visited the factory to assess the situation and review rescue efforts. Preliminary findings indicate that inadequate safety measures at the industrial unit may have contributed to the accident.

A case has been registered at Saidapur Police Station, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the leak and whether there was any negligence on the part of the factory management.