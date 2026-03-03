Throat slit, woman killed in Telangana’s Vikarabad district

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2026 8:16 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Unknown persons slit the throat of a woman and killed her in Nawabpet mandal of Vikarabad district on Monday, March 2.

The body of the woman, Nagamani, was found near Yellakonda, and her three-tola gold chain was missing.

On receiving information, the Nawabpet police reached the place and started an investigation.

The police suspect some persons known to the woman brought her to the spot on some pretext, later killed her by slitting her throat and took away the gold ornament.

A case has been booked.

