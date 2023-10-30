Through the Lens: Passenger train collision in Vizianagaram

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th October 2023 2:53 pm IST
Through the Lens: Passenger trains collision in Vizianagaram
Vizianagaram: Rescue and restoration work underway after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following collision that killed at least 13 people and injured several others, in Vizianagaram district, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Rishikesh)
Vizianagaram: Wreckage of derailed coaches of two passenger trains after their collision on Sunday, in Vizianagaram district, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. At least 13 were killed and 50 others injured in the accident, according to police. (PTI Photo)
Vizianagaram: Wreckage of derailed coaches of two passenger trains after their collision on Sunday, in Vizianagaram district, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. At least 13 were killed and 50 others injured in the accident, according to police. (PTI Photo)
Vizianagaram: Rescue and restoration work underway after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following a collision on Sunday, in Vizianagaram district, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. At least 13 were killed and 50 others injured in the accident, according to police. (PTI Photo)
Vizianagaram: People gather during a rescue and restoration work after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following collision that killed at least 13 people and injured several others, in Vizianagaram district, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

