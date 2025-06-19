Mumbai: Just imagine watching the ethereal and the gorgeous diva Rekha on the big screen, swaying to “In aankhon ki masti ke, mastaane hazaaron hain…” with whistles echoing through the theatre. That dream is about to come true, as the iconic Umrao Jaan is all set for a grand comeback to cinemas 44 years after its original release.

The re-release trend in India is gaining serious momentum, and this time, it’s going to another level with one of the most celebrated films of Indian cinema. Umrao Jaan, starring Rekha, has been restored in stunning 4K by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Announcing the news on Instagram, PVR Inox wrote, “A story of elegance, love, and timeless music! Revisit Umrao Jaan in stunning 4K – a cinematic jewel restored, reimagined, and reborn with our Curated Shows. #UmraoJaan re-releasing at PVR INOX on June 27!”

Umrao Jaan’s modest budget

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the 1981 film was based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s classic 1899 Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, and told the tale of a courtesan-poetess in Lucknow, her heartbreaks, her poetry, and her rise to fame.

It was made on a modest budget of Rs 50 lakhs at the time (which was quite a sum back in the early ’80s). Umrao Jaan became a cinematic masterpiece that blended storytelling, music, and emotion like few films ever have.

Apart from Rekha’s unforgettable performance, the film also featured stellar names like Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Shaukat Kaifi, Dina Pathak, Prema Narayan, and a young Satish Shah in key roles.

As the cult classic gears up to cast its spell once again, all eyes are now on how much it will collect in this re-release run.

Are you ready to revisit the grace, poetry, and magic of Umrao Jaan on the big screen?