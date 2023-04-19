Thunderstorms forecast for parts of Andhra on April 21 & 22

Amaravati: Following several days of scorching summer heat in Andhra Pradesh, the Meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms on April 21 and 22 in parts of the state that could bring some relief to people from the hot weather.

The Met department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres/hour at isolated places over the north coastal, south coastal, Yanam and Rayalaseema regions.

“Lower tropospheric south easterly/south westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam,” the Met department said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in one mandal and heat wave conditions in 98 more across the state on Wednesday.

APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to be wary of the scorching weather and take necessary precautions.

Komarada mandal in Parvatipuram Manyam district is the lone cluster of villages expected to suffer severe heat wave.

Heat waves are likely to affect seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 16 in Anakapalli, two each in East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and Visakhapatnam, and three in Gunturu, the disaster management department said.

Likewise, 10 mandals each in Kakinada and YSR Kadapa districts, eight in NTR, one in Palnadu, 12 in Parvatipuram Manyam, four in Srikakulam and 19 in Vizianagaram are also expected to face heat waves.

Out of the 98 mandals, the department has forecast Chintur and Nellipaka in Alluri Sitarama Raju district to register maximum temperatures of 44.7 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, respectively.

Though the disaster management department estimated that only one mandal would suffer severe heat wave conditions on Tuesday, 29 logged such conditions, 17 mandals in Anakapalli district, three in YSR Kadapa, two each in Kakinada, Nandyala, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram and one in Krishna, along with heat wave-like situation in 110 mandals.