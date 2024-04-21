Thunderstorms forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds for parts of Andhra Pradesh from April 21 to April 25.

It has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and Rayalaseema on Sunday.

Gusty winds are likely to blow between 30 and 50 km per hour (KMPH), said the Meteorological Department in a press release.

It also predicted similar weather from Monday to Friday in parts of NCAP and Yanam.

Hot, humid and discomforting summer weather will also prevail across the state where it does not rain, it said.