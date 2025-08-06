Thunderstorms hit parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is expected to hit parts of Telangana between August 6 and 9, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

They have also informed of light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Telangana, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the next 5 days.

The meteorological centre in Hyderabad’s forecast for 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm on August 6 includes moderate rain and light thunderstorms accompanied by powerful gusts of wind going 41-61 kmph in isolated places over Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak and Siddipet.

Light to moderate rain and light thunderstorms with gusts of wind going 40 kmph have been forecasted at isolated places over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool.

Weather enthusiast, T Balaji, has predicted a thunderstorm in West and Central Telangana and issued a red alert for Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagitial, and Sircilla till late at night.

He has also predicted chances of thunderstorms in the outskirts of Hyderabad, including areas of Patancheruvu, Isnapur, Ameenpur, and Bachupally.

Additionally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam are likely in the next two hours. Isolated-scattered storms to continue across Nagarkurnool, parts of Sangareddy, Siddipet and Hanmakonda.