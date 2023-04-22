Tickets prices for Shreya Ghoshal’s Hyderabad concert

Hyderabad: Step into a world of soulful melodies that will captivate your heart and mind as Shreya Ghoshal takes the stage at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Practice Stadium. The concert is set to take place on April 30 at 6 p.m. Prepare to be swept away by the magic of her voice as she delivers an unforgettable musical experience presented by ‘My Music My Country & Red FM.’

Ghoshal’s enchanting voice and effortless grace have won hearts around the world as one of the most prolific Bollywood playback singers of modern times. Her extraordinary talent has earned her an extensive list of awards, including four National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards, and nine Filmfare Awards South, to name a few. If you are gearing up to attend Shreya’s concert in Hyderabad and haven’t checked the ticket prices yet, take a look below (as per Paytm Insider).

Shreya Ghoshal Hyderabad Concert Ticket Prices

Bronze — 1499

Silver (Phase 1) — 1999

Silver (Phase 2) — 2499

Gold — 3999

Platinum (Phase 1) — 4999

Platinum (Phase 2) — 5999

VIP (Phase 1) — 9999

VIP (Phase 2) — 11999



Ghoshal’s soulful renditions of Bollywood classics such as “Dola Re Dola” and “Mere Dholna” have captivated audiences all over the world, pushing her to stardom. Her hit songs, including “Deewani Mastani” from Bajirao Mastani and “Piyu Bole,” have touched the hearts of millions.

However, Shreya Ghoshal is more than just a singer. She has also served as a judge on a number of television reality shows and music videos, proving her versatility. Her performances in musical concerts all over the world have earned her accolades and recognition from a variety of countries, including the United States state of Ohio, which has declared ‘Shreya Ghoshal Day.’

Don’t miss this chance to see Shreya Ghoshal live in concert at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Practise Stadium. Purchase your tickets through Paytm Insider now to enjoy an evening filled with passion, energy, and an unmatched musical experience that will captivate you. Prepare to be transported into a world of melody with Shreya Ghoshal, the queen of soulful music!