TIFRAC, not Rajiv Gandhi, launched India’s computer revolution: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of installing a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi near the state secretariat solely to be in good books with Congress leadership, particularly the Gandhi family.

He criticized this move as an insult to the people of Telangana, asserting that the statue was placed in lieu of a planned Telangana Thalli statue.

KTR announced that if the BRS returns to power, they would remove the Rajiv Gandhi statue and relocate it to Gandhi Bhavan.

He emphasized that it was not Rajiv Gandhi who introduced computers to India, but rather the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Automatic Calculator (TIFRAC), which began computer services in 1956. “Rajiv Gandhi was 12 years old then,” he remarked.

చిట్టినాయుడు సుభాషితాలు



✳️ రాజీవ్ గాంధీ కంప్యూటర్ కనిపెట్టిండు



❌ కంప్యూటర్ ను కనిపెట్టింది రాజీవ్ గాంధీ కాదు చార్లెస్ బాబేజీ



✳️ రాజీవ్ గాంధీ కంప్యూటర్ దేశానికి పరిచయం చేసిండు



❌ Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Automatic Calculator (TIFRAC) వారు 1956లో ఇండియాలో… — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 17, 2024

KTR expressed that the decision to install Rajiv Gandhi’s statue disrespects Telangana’s identity and urged immediate rectification from Revanth Reddy, warning that the people of Telangana would respond politically if their sentiments continued to be disregarded.

KTR criticised Revanth for engaging in “diversionary tactics” instead of fulfilling his promises.

He highlighted that the Congress had pledged Rs 15,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, a pension of Rs 4,000, and the filling of two lakh job vacancies.

KTR urged Revanth Reddy to concentrate on effective governance rather than distracting the public.

Additionally, KTR demanded the immediate release of BRS student leaders who were arrested during protests against the installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue.

