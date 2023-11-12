Tiger 3 Review: Cinephiles praise all lead stars of the movie

Mumbai: YRF has carved a niche in Spy films and has proved that spy-thrillers can be box office hits. The current movie of the production house which is running in theaters is ‘Tiger 3’ . The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

The die-hard fans of Salman Khan were super excited to watch the movie and movie-goers would love to watch SRK’s cameo in the film too. In the film, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were reunited as Tiger and Zoya. Emraan Hashmi has been named Aatish in the film and has portrayed the role to bring disruption in the lives of Tiger and Zoya in the film.

The Aatish’s role in the film impacts the entire socio-political dynamics between India and Pakistan and fans would love to watch how Tiger and Zoya face the Aatish in the film. People in Hyderabad mostly praised the YRF for making such a film and several cinephiles praised SRK for his grand entrance in the film.

The introductory sequence of Tiger, Aatish’s backstory, Tiger and Pathaan’s scene, the pre-interval chase sequence and the Pakistan Parliament scenes are worth watching. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai and is distributed by Yash Raj Films. The budget of the movie is INR 300 crores.