Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s son steals spotlight

Mumbai: After much anticipation, the trailer for ‘Tiger 3,’ featuring Salman Khan in the lead role, has been finally released by YRF, leaving fans in awe. The makers had kept fans waiting, building excitement with first-look posters of Salman and Katrina Kaif. Finally, the trailer was unveiled on October 16.

The trailer showcases powerful dialogues delivered by Salman Khan, captivating the audience and keeping them engrossed. Additionally, fans were thrilled to see glimpses of Salman Khan’s adorable family, including his wife Katrina Kaif and their son, adding to the excitement.

The highlight of the trailer is Salman Khan’s character torn between the duty to protect his country and the desire to safeguard his family. Katrina Kaif portrays the role of Zoya, a Pakistani agent, further intensifying the storyline.

Tiger 3 Trailer

Fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif cannot contain their excitement, and the trailer is receiving a fantastic response. The film promises a blend of action and emotion, making it a much-anticipated movie for fans eagerly awaiting its release. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to hit the screens on November 10.