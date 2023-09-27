‘Tiger Ka Message’: Salman Khan unveils Tiger 3 teaser – Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sent waves of excitement through fans with a sneak peek into his highly anticipated movie, ‘Tiger 3’. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, has kept fans eagerly awaiting with its release on November 10. It stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead role.

In a recent post on Instagram, Salman Khan shared a teaser titled ‘Tiger Ka Message,’ offering a glimpse into his character in the movie. The teaser introduces him as ‘Avinash Singh Rathore,’ leaving fans thrilled and eager to uncover more about the third installment of the Tiger franchise. Sharing the clip, Bhaijaan wrote, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger Haara nahi. #TigerKaMessage. Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

In the teaser, Salman says, “20 saal ke service ke baad, main India se apna character certificate maang raha hoon. Mere bete ko main nahi, India bolega ke uska baap kya tha — gaddar ya deshbhakt. Zinda raha toh aapki kidmat mein fir haazir, nahi toh, Jai Hind.”

The teaser provides a glimpse of Salman Khan’s missions, adding to the intrigue and anticipation surrounding ‘Tiger 3’.

With the release date drawing near, fans can hardly wait to witness the action and drama that ‘Tiger 3’ promises to deliver.