Tiger kills calf in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri village, sparks fear among residents

The tiger moving around in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana killed a calf at Basanthapur village in Rajapet mandal on Monday night.

The tiger came to the cattle shed of a farmer, Ramesh, caught and dragged away a calf into the forest.

However, it left behind the carcass in the forest fringes, apparently with a motive to return later during the day.

The forest officials and police reached the spot. The forest officials assume the tiger moved towards the forest in Lakshmipalle.

The villages are in a state of fear after the attack on the calf in the village.