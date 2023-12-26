Tiger rests on wall as UP village waits for it to be captured

The tiger came to the village on Monday night.

Pilibhit: The people of Atkona village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit have spent a sleepless night after a tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve Forest, continued to rest on a wall of a Gurudwara on Tuesday.

A huge crowd gathered around the spot to see the resting tiger.

The forest officials have set up a security cordon using a net.

Efforts were on to call a team of forest officials who can either trap the tiger or tranquilize it before leaving it back in the forest area.

Police administration officials have also reached the spot.

