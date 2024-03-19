Tiger Shroff buys Pune property for Rs 7.5 cr, leases it out to beverage company

Mumbai: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has bought a property in Pune for Rs 7.5 crore.

However, the actor has already leased the property for Rs 3.5 lakh per month, as per the documents accessed by Zapkey.

The property is located in the Hadapsar area of Pune and is spread over an area of 4,248 sq ft. Tiger bought it from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5 by paying a stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakh for the property, as per the Assignment Deed.

As per media reports, the actor has leased out the property to a private firm that deals in beverages.

Meanwhile, the actor is also a proud owner of an 8 BHK apartment in the Khar area of Mumbai. The apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount and is valued at nearly Rs 35 crore.