Tigers spotted around Telangana, Maharashtra border

Hyderabad: People living around regions bordering Maharashtra live in fear due to the increasing tiger movement.

Several tigers have been spotted around Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad district. There is plenty of apprehension among local population as none of them can move about freely or work in fields.

Forest officials stated that tigers moved from Thippeshwar reserve in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district and crossed Penganga Pranahitha Rivers to enter Talmadugu and Bheempur mandals in Telangana.

District Forest Official P Rajashekar along with other staff checked the surrounding areas on Friday. The plan is to ensure that tigers are shifted to the Arli forest area which is a natural habitat for the big cat, The New Indian Express reported.

There were several instances of tigers attacking cattle. According to forest officials, approximately 22 tigers moved to Telangana from Maharashtra.