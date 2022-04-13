Tight security for Hanuman Jayanthi procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City police will make tight security arrangements for the procession to be taken out in the city to mark Hanuman Jayanthi on Saturday.

Police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the ensuing procession that draws hordes of devotees. Guidelines were given to all SHOs to be vigilant in law and order, security arrangements, and to coordinate with field level officers of other government departments.

City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Wednesday chaired the inter-department coordination meeting for the smooth conclusion of the procession.

Senior officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), R&B, Electricity, Fire Department, EMRI and police officials from Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates attended the meeting.

Anand apprised other government departments on the need for putting up strong barricading, uninterrupted power supply, debris clearing and pruning tree branches along the procesion route.

The Road Transport Corporation (RTC) department is tasked to depute mechanics and drivers. EMRI officials will station ambulances in the main procession route.

Anand emphasised upon the attendees to depute senior officers to the joint command control centre on the day of the event.

This will be the second major religious procession to be taken out in the city in less than a week.

Ram Navami Shobha Yatra passed off peacefully on Sunday. Thousands of devotees participated in the procession, held after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 7,000 policemen were deployed as part of the massive security arrangements.

Hanuman Jayanti procession is taken out from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and concludes at Tadbund Hanuman Temple. The procession covers a distance of 12 km.