Tigress found dead in MP’s Kanha National Park

The big cat, in the age group of 8 to 10 years, was found dead on Tuesday under the Mundi Dadar beat in Kanha forest range

Published: 28th May 2025 1:52 pm IST
Tigress
representative image

Mandla: A tigress has died after getting stuck in a gap between two rocks on a hillock at the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

The big cat, in the age group of 8 to 10 years, was found dead on Tuesday under the Mundi Dadar beat in Kanha forest range, field director Ravindra Mani Tripathi said.

During an inspection of the spot, it was found the tigress was badly stuck between two big rocks, he said.

The incident spot and the surrounding premises were investigated with the help of a dog squad and the area was secured as per guidelines, the official said.

The carcass was retrieved from the spot after a lot of efforts and the autopsy was later conducted.

All body parts of the tigress were found intact. As per the protocol, samples of the carcass were taken for forensic examination, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh has several tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, and Panna.

