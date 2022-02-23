TikTok rival Dubsmash dies quietly

New Delhi: Popular online discussion platform Reddit, which acquired short-form video social platform Dubsmash late last year, has finally shut down the platform.

Dubsmash will not be available to download through the App Store or Google Play. Also, downloaded apps will stop functioning on the same date.

“The Dubsmash team has been accelerating Reddit’s video, so parts of Reddit will feel familiar to Dubsmashers,” the company said in the blogpost recently.

“Dubsmashers can continue connecting with each other at r/dubsmash and hop over to Reddit to discover an endless stream of new creators and communities that match their many interests and talents,” it added.

When Reddit acquired Dubsmash, the app was drawing more than 1 billion video views per month.

About 25 per cent of all Black teens in the US were on Dubsmash, and females represent 70 per cent of users. About 30 per cent of users used to log in every day to create video content, indicating a high level of retention and engagement.

Last year, the company said it will integrate Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools into Reddit, which will empower Reddit’s own creators to express themselves in original and authentic ways.