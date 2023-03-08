TikTok unveils paywalled content for creators to make money

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2023 2:04 pm IST
US inches closer to ban TikTok nationwide over data security concerns
Representative Image

San Francisco: Chinese short-video making app TikTok has introduced paywalled content where creators will be able to put premium content behind paywalls for their viewers to purchase.

Creators will be able to set their rates from $1 to $190, and their viewers can buy access using direct in-video links or from the creator’s profile page.

Also Read
YouTube to remove ‘overlay ads’ on videos from April 6

The ‘One Series’ initiative can include up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long, giving people a new, longer format to watch their favourite creators and content.

“Creators can select how much their Series should cost that best reflects the value of their exclusive content, which can be purchased for access via direct in-video links or through a creator’s profile,” TikTok said.

Through Series, creators can build even stronger relationships with their viewers while also giving viewers another way to support creators.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2023 2:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button