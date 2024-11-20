Tilak Varma is the rising star of Indian cricket; he seems set to create new records 

Tilak Varma has displayed his class in international cricket with two blistering centuries against South Africa in the T20 series. Not only did he score plenty of runs but was also adjudged the best fielder of the event. In fact it has to be mentioned that overall, India’s fielding standard throughout the series was of an exceptionally high standard.

Tilak became the second Indian to score two consecutive T20I centuries during the fourth match against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. In both matches he was adjudged Player of the Match.

In the fourth and final T20I against South Africa, Tilak delivered an amazing performance. He smashed an unbeaten 120 runs off just 47 balls, including nine fours and 10 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 255.32.

With his two tons, Tilak ended the series as the top run-scorer and was awarded the ‘Player of the Series’ title. He garnered 280 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 140 and a strike rate exceeding 198. His back to back centuries on South African soil have sent his stock soaring skywards.

Praised by Surya Kumar Yadav

India skipper Surya Kumar Yadav was unstinting in his praise for Tilak. “This was a perfect opportunity for a young guy, definitely for him, who is showing a lot of promise. We both spoke to each other and he took up the responsibility. He just walked the talk. The way he batted was incredible,” said Yadav.

“We spoke about what brand and what type of cricket we wanted to play going forward,” Suryakumar said. “We play IPL for different franchises, but when we came together, we wanted to play in the same way for India. Everything went according to plan and we clicked as individuals as well as a team,” said the captain.

Successful coach-trainee duo

Coach Salam Bayash (Left) & Tilak Varma (Right)

According to Tilak Varma’s longtime coach Salam Bayash, the player worked very hard on polishing his technique, especially in playing certain strokes. Especially the cut and pull shots. The coach and his student anticipated rightly that these shots would have to be used extensively on the fast pitches in South Africa.

Coach Salam has been guiding the fortunes of his most successful trainee from the time Tilak was only 11 years old. The coach spotted the young lad playing cricket with a tennis ball with his friends and Salam’s expert eye immediately spotted that Tilak had an extra spark in him.

Salam took the boy under his wings and trained him at the Legala Cricket Academy in Lingampally. The coach even went to the extent of ferrying Tilak to his academy and back home on his scooter, a journey of more than 40 km each way. So it is no wonder that Tilak became very devoted to his coach.

Inspiring words of the coach

Nowadays it is Tilak’s habit to speak to his coach for a few minutes before every match, even when he is touring abroad. This time the coach, in his pep talk, provided the right inspiration when he told Tilak that the 30s and 40s were for lesser players. Tilak should aim for nothing less than 100.

The successful partnership between the coach and his player has worked wonders. How far Tilak will go now depends upon his dedication to cricket and determination to excel. If the coach and trainee duo continue to flourish and 2025 may see Tilak become one of the biggest guns of Indian cricket in the white ball format. He is showing signs that he will work many wonders in the future.