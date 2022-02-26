Timber trafficking in Narayanpet, tractor seized, one arrested

Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 26th February 2022
Representative Image

Narayanpet: Task Force Police in a raid at Kachwar village has arrested a timber trafficker and seized his wooden laden tractor. 

According to reports, the Police arrested Mehboob, a resident of Mukhtal, red handed while he was transporting the contraband wood.  The police handed over the accused and his tractor to the Forest Department.

An official of the Forest Department told the reporters that an FIR has been lodged against Mehboob and an inquiry initiated.  “The accused, if proven guilty, will be imposed a fine according to the Forest Act in keeping with the weight of the timber seized from his possession”, the official said. 

