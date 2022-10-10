Time to end family rule in Telangana: Union min Bhupendra Yadav

Hyderabad: Union labour and forest minister, Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday said it was time to end the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) rule in the state.

Yadav claimed that the Centre is providing funds to the Telangana government for the implementation of schemes. However, they aren’t reaching the needy, attacking the TRS government Yadav said, “When the state was carved, it was rich, but the TRS has gone for a four lakh crore loan, which would dent developmental works in the villages.”

Yadav stated that the state was created to realise the dreams of the people and empowering and empowering the Dalits and the poor, however, he alleged that only the family of the ruling party benefits out of it. “The time has come to end the family rule,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar took a dig at the TRS and said, “Many leaders are joining BJP because they are dissatisfied with the TRS rule,” he further alleged that the Telangana government was unable to pay the loans, and questioned as to how KCR was able to buy property abroad.

Addressing a public meeting at Narsapur in Medak, Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajendra said, “Medak is CM’s own district. BJP will win here. Telangana is the top state in the country in terms of liquor sales revenue.” He further alleged that the TRS members obstructed BJP workers from attending the meeting.