‘Lonely’ 103-year-old man gets married for third time in MP

Habib Nazar, a 103-year-old resident of Itwara, Bhopal, and a freedom fighter, married 49-year-old Firoz Jahan, defying social norms and living as a testament to the fact that love knows no age restrictions.

Nazar and Jahan exchanged vows at the wedding ceremony in the Itwara region of Madhya Pradesh, and this marked the groom’s third marriage. Despite facing unforeseen tragedy, Nazar remained brave and hopeful about getting married again.

As soon as the news spread on the social media, it attracted the netizens’ attention, many of whom responded positively, wishing him success or extending congratulations, while others condemned and made disparaging remarks about the ceremony.

“My wife is 49-year-old, and I am 103. My first marriage happened in Nasik. I traveled to Lucknow to remarry when my first wife passed away. My other wife also departed. I was experiencing loneliness. So I decided to get married once more,” Nazar told regional press.

After escorting her to the altar, Jahan declared that she was content and that no one had put any pressure on her to be married.

“My spouse is in perfect health and is doing well,” the bride, Firoz Jahan, stated.