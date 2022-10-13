Times when Aamir Khan was trolled for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Mumbai: From making sensational statements on various issues to his affair rumours, superstar Aamir Khan aka ‘Mr Perfectionist’ has often managed to hit the headlines. It is no wrong to say that the actor and controversies go hand in hand. And, his controversies are something that linger around in the news for months.
Aamir Khan’s Latest Ad Controversy
Aamir has now landed into fresh controversy over his latest ad with Kiara Advani. The advertisement shows a bride (Kiara Advani) and a groom (Aamir khan) getting married and as per the Indian tradition rather than going to the groom’s house, the married couple goes to the bride’s place as we see the bride’s father is impaired.
The commercial has not gone well with several netizens who have been slamming him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Social media users are expressing their displeasure over the ad as they believe it to be a mockery of Hindu traditions.
Blast From The Past!
Well, this is not the first time that netizens have expressed anger towards Aamir Khan. He became the target of hateful comments and trolls in the past too. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the times when the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was criticised for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Netizens have often called Aamir Khan ‘Anti-Hindu’ and ‘Anti-National’.
In 2021, Aamir Khan was brutally trolled for asking people not to burn crackers during Diwali as it causes pollution and leads to noise pollution. Some came in the support of the actor while many criticized him for hurting Hindu sentiments. Check out his advertisement below.
Aamir Khan’s PK controversy is one of the most notable ones on the list. He was criticised by the Hindu groups for targetting Hinduism and making fun of Hindu rituals. To jog your memory, the movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starred Anushka Sharma in the female lead role.
On the professional front, Aamir is set to remake another Hollywood movie Campeones (2018) which is a Spanish sports drama.