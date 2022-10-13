Times when Aamir Khan was trolled for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Mumbai: From making sensational statements on various issues to his affair rumours, superstar Aamir Khan aka ‘Mr Perfectionist’ has often managed to hit the headlines. It is no wrong to say that the actor and controversies go hand in hand. And, his controversies are something that linger around in the news for months.

Aamir Khan’s Latest Ad Controversy

Aamir has now landed into fresh controversy over his latest ad with Kiara Advani. The advertisement shows a bride (Kiara Advani) and a groom (Aamir khan) getting married and as per the Indian tradition rather than going to the groom’s house, the married couple goes to the bride’s place as we see the bride’s father is impaired.

The commercial has not gone well with several netizens who have been slamming him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Social media users are expressing their displeasure over the ad as they believe it to be a mockery of Hindu traditions.

I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.

Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.pic.twitter.com/cJsNFgchiY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

Aamir Khan, once again, mocks Hindu traditions & insult our emotions. I'm not upset by that coz it's in his DNA & his religion teaches him to insult kafirs



But what's wrong with @aubankindia for mocking Hindus. Can @TambiSaurabh make similar advt on Muslims & Christians? pic.twitter.com/AzvLsYSvvC — Mayank Jindal (@MJ_007Club) October 9, 2022

Blast From The Past!

Well, this is not the first time that netizens have expressed anger towards Aamir Khan. He became the target of hateful comments and trolls in the past too. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the times when the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was criticised for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Netizens have often called Aamir Khan ‘Anti-Hindu’ and ‘Anti-National’.

In 2021, Aamir Khan was brutally trolled for asking people not to burn crackers during Diwali as it causes pollution and leads to noise pollution. Some came in the support of the actor while many criticized him for hurting Hindu sentiments. Check out his advertisement below.

Aamir Khan’s PK controversy is one of the most notable ones on the list. He was criticised by the Hindu groups for targetting Hinduism and making fun of Hindu rituals. To jog your memory, the movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starred Anushka Sharma in the female lead role.

Aamir Khan is constantly insulting Hindu religion and Hindu Gods e.g. pk, (a)satyamev jayate, he is of rotten brain, will he ever have the guts to speak about his own religion's evil practices.#AamirKhan_Insults_HinduDharma pic.twitter.com/sQZxa5qZcB — Sanjay Joshi (@SanjayJ67) October 12, 2022

Right from the begining he is engage in mocking Hindu religion or faiths be it in Pk or through endorsement like ceat tyres.#AamirKhan_insults_HinduDharma — Piyushkhandelwal (@khandelwalpb) October 12, 2022

On the professional front, Aamir is set to remake another Hollywood movie Campeones (2018) which is a Spanish sports drama.