Timothee Chalamet says it’s tough to be alive in the age of social media

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet is not a fan of social media. The Academy Award nominee, 26, recently got candid about feeling “intensely judged” due to the pressures of the platforms, as he spoke to reporters at the Venice Film Festival, reports People magazine.

He went so far as to say social media may lead to an imminent “societal collapse”. “To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged,” he said, according to E! News.

He was also quoted by ‘People’ as saying: “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media. And it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.”

According to ‘People’, he then broached the topic while discussing his new movie “Bones & All’, which is set during the 1980s, long before the virtual dominance of social media.

“Without casting judgement on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it’s tough to be alive now,” Chalamet continued. “I think societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully movies matter, because that’s the role of the artist to shine a light on what’s going on.”