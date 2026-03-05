TIMS Sanathnagar to open on March 19, take load off overcrowded govt hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar is set to open on March 19, with authorities planning to divert pending surgery cases from overcrowded government hospitals in the city to the new 100-bed facility.

Telangana Director of Medical Education Dr Narendra Kumar said cases that have been on waiting lists for months at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) would be routed to TIMS once it becomes operational.

“Diverting the pending cases will ensure that the TIMS hospital gets sufficient patients during the initial phase and it will also ensure justice to patients,” he told The Hindu.