TIMS Sanathnagar to open on March 19, take load off overcrowded govt hospitals

Cases that have been on waiting lists for months would be routed to TIMS.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th March 2026 4:56 pm IST
Hospital building at TIMS Sanathnagar preparing for pending surgeries, offering relief to patients in nee.
Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences(TIMS)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar is set to open on March 19, with authorities planning to divert pending surgery cases from overcrowded government hospitals in the city to the new 100-bed facility.

Telangana Director of Medical Education Dr Narendra Kumar said cases that have been on waiting lists for months at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) would be routed to TIMS once it becomes operational.

“Diverting the pending cases will ensure that the TIMS hospital gets sufficient patients during the initial phase and it will also ensure justice to patients,” he told The Hindu.

