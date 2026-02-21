Telangana: TIMS Sanathnagar embraces full digital shift with e-HMIS ahead of launch

Hyderabad: Ahead of the launch of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), Sanathnagar on Ugadi, the Telangana government is trying to ensure that the 1,000-bed facility is fully digitised.

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha, on Friday, February 20, asked officials to bring in a seamless electronic hospital management information system (e-HMIS) to enable hassle-free service from outpatient registration to discharge.

The digital platform will integrate registration, consultation rooms, laboratories, pharmacies, operation theatres, wards, billing and discharge under a single system, enabling real-time coordination across the department.

Once the digitisation is complete, all patients will be given a hospital ID which will include a digital record of consultations, diagnostic reports, prescriptions, treatment plans, surgeries and follow-ups. The digitisation would replace physical files, enhance efficiency and reduce duplication, a release said.

Reveiwing the progress of the hospital, which is slated for inauguration on March 19, Narasimha said that pending works, electricity issues and equipment installation and trial runs should be completed by the second week of March.