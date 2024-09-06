Tina Dabi, 107 other IAS officers transferred by Rajasthan govt

In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred Commissioner of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS), Jaipur, Tina Dabi, along with 107 IAS officers.

According to the order released by the Department of Personnel on Thursday night, 96 officers have been transferred, while 10 IAS officers, who were awaiting posting orders, have received new assignments.

IAS officer Tina Dabi appointed as Barmer Collector

Tina Dabi, a 2016 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Collector of Barmer District.

Prior to her current role as Commissioner of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) Department in Jaipur, she served as the Collector of Jaisalmer.

Additional chief secretary of Finance Dept not changed

Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department, Akhil Arora, and Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Anand Kumar, have not been transferred. Arora also held the position of ACS in the finance department during the Congress rule.

Kumar has been in the Home Department since 2022.

In this reshuffle, the divisional commissioners of Jaipur and Banswara, along with the collectors of 13 districts, including Jaipur, have also been transferred.