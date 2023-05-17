Tina Dabi trends on Twitter for getting land occupied by Pak Hindu migrants cleared

Jaipur: IAS officer Tina Dabi, who is currently posted as District Collector, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, trended on Twitter on Wednesday for issuing orders to vacate the government land on which the Pakistani Hindu migrants were residing.

Close on the heels of Jodhpur, where houses of Pakistani Hindu migrants were razed down, the houses of Pakistan Hindu migrants living in Amar Sagar area, about 4 km from Jaisalmer district headquarters, were demolished following the orders of Dabi.

Over 50 ‘kutcha’ houses were razed using bulldozers that rendered more than 150 women, men and children homeless.

The Pakistani Hindu migrants staged ‘dharna’ by putting up tents outside the Collector’s office.

“Our demand is we should be re-settled back to the same place or some other place,” one of the protesters said.

Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore has termed it as appeasement politics of the Congress government.

He said that bringing down the houses of Hindu refugees from Pakistan with bulldozers after Jodhpur, now in Jaisalmer, shows the “cruel attitude of the Congress government”.

He further said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should stop playing politics of appeasement with the Hindu refugees who returned to their land after being harassed by Pakistan and there should be proper arrangements for their stay.

According to the administration, the displaced were living by constructing illegal houses on the banks of the Amar Sagar pond due to which the inflow of water to the pond was stopped.

Meanwhile, Dabi said that the administration has made accommodation arrangements for the people sitting on dharna outside the collector’s office.

“Arrangements have been made for their stay and food in night shelters. However, so far no instructions have come from the state government regarding the rehabilitation of such Pakistani refugees who have not got Indian citizenship. In such a situation, we can make them stay in temporary night shelters for the time being,” she said.