Tired of alcoholic spouses, 2 women tie knot with each other in UP’s Gorakhpur

They told reporters that they first connected on Instagram and were brought closer by their similar circumstances.

Published: 25th January 2025 7:38 am IST
Kavita and Gunja alias Bablu

Gorakhpur: Fed up with their alcoholic husbands, two women here left their homes and married each other.

Kavita and Gunja alias Bablu tied the knot at the Shiva Temple, also called Choti Kashi, in Deoria Thursday evening.

Both endured domestic violence at the hands of their alcoholic spouses.

At the temple, Gunja assumed the role of the groom, applied sindoor (vermillion) to Kavita, exchanged garlands with her, and completed the seven pheras.

“We were tormented by our husbands’ drinking and abusive behavior. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves,” Gunja said.

The two now plan to rent a room and begin their journey as a married couple.

Temple priest Uma Shankar Pandey said the women purchased garlands and sindoor, performed rituals, and quietly left.

