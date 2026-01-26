Tirupati: Instagram acquaintance turns crime; student booked for rape

Alipiri Circle Inspector Ram Kishore confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th January 2026 9:01 am IST|   Updated: 26th January 2026 10:02 am IST
Representative Image
Hyderabad: A 21-year-old BTech student from Badvel in YSR Kadapa district has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman at a homestay in Tirupati.

According to police, the accused, identified as Veera Yashwanth, was studying engineering in Chittoor and had become acquainted with the victim, a beautician from Tirupati Rural Mandal, through Instagram. The two reportedly decided to meet in person four days ago.

Police said Yashwanth travelled from Chittoor to Tirupati and checked into a homestay located in Ramachandranagar. He allegedly invited the woman to the room and sexually assaulted her.

The victim initially did not report the incident due to fear and returned home. However, her mother noticed changes in her behaviour and, upon questioning, learned about the assault. The family subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said appropriate legal action would be taken against the accused as per the law.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th January 2026 9:01 am IST|   Updated: 26th January 2026 10:02 am IST

