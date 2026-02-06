Tirupati laddu case: SIT gave clean chit to ex-TTD chairmen, says Jagan Mohan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th February 2026 10:52 pm IST
Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy- IANS

Amaravati: Under attack from NDA constituents in Andhra Pradesh over the issue of adulterated ghee supply to the TTD that was allegedly used in the making of laddu prasadam, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, February 6, claimed that the CBI has given a clean chit to former chairmen Y V Subba Reddy and B Karunakar Reddy in the case.

Addressing media after visiting former minister Jogi Ramesh’s residence which was allegedly vandalised by TDP supporters, the former CM also said the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) categorically stated that there was no adulteration of animal fat in the ghee.

“As claimed by (Chief Minister)Chandrababu Naidu there was no trace of beef tallow, lad or animal fat in the ghee supplied to TTD. Chandrababu Naidu undertook a malicious campaign to insult the sentiments of (Tirupati) Venkateswara Swamy devotees,” he claimed.

“Not only that, the CBI also gave a clan chit to former TTD chairmen Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy stating that they did not indulge in any wrongdoing,” Jagan said.

TDP leaders were not immediately available for comments.

However, CM Naidu has rejected claims of a clean chit, and clarified that the CBI report does not certify anywhere that there was no adulteration. He has said that the accused are spreading false narratives and launching counterattacks to divert attention from the issue.

