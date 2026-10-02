Tirupati-vijayapura special train service announced for festive season

Bengaluru: In view of the expected passenger rush during Navaratri and Durga Puja, South Western Railway has announced special weekly train services between Tirupati and Vijayapura. The trains will operate for four trips in each direction from October 4 to 25.

Train No. 07419 Tirupati-Vijayapura Weekly Special Express will leave Tirupati at 8.15 am every Sunday during the scheduled period and reach Vijayapura at 10.25 pm the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07420 Vijayapura-Tirupati Weekly Special Express will depart from Vijayapura at 11.35 pm every Sunday and arrive at Tirupati at 2.15 pm on Monday.

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The special trains will halt at Renigunta, Koduru, Rajampet, Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Gooty, Guntakal, Ballari, Toranagallu, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Hole Alur, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti and Basavana Bagewadi Road.

The railway has planned an 11-coach composition for the special service. It will include one AC 2-Tier coach, two AC 3-Tier coaches, four Sleeper Class coaches, two General Second Class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches equipped to accommodate Divyangjan passengers.

The additional service is intended to provide more travel options to passengers during the festive season, when demand for rail travel is expected to rise. The route connects several major towns and cities in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, making the service useful for passengers travelling between the two states.

Passengers can make use of the special trains during the four-week operational period. Railway authorities have also advised travellers to check the latest schedule and reservation status before commencing their journey, as operational arrangements may be subject to change.

The festive special trains are expected to provide additional capacity on the Tirupati-Vijayapura route and help accommodate passengers travelling during Navaratri and Durga Puja.