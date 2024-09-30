TISS Hyderabad Pro-VC accused of withholding degree from student for wearing Keffiyeh

Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Shankar Das has come under fire for allegedly withholding a graduating student’s degree for wearing keffiyeh during the convocation ceremony at TISS Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Ablaz Mohammed Schemnad, a Master’s graduate in Developmental Studies donned a keffiyeh, a traditional Arab headscarf during the convocation ceremony. However, he did not wear the headgear while receiving his degree on stage.

Schemnad stated that he felt humiliated after being denied the degree certificate stating that what was supposed to be a joyous event was tainted by the outcome. He described the experience as distressing and also revealed that he could not concentrate on anything during the ceremonial occasion.

According to Ablaz, the institutional authorities said that wearing the keffiyeh on campus violated decorum, leading to the decision to withhold his degree. However, he was given the certificate only after submitting a written apology, as reported by Maktoob Media.

The keffiyeh is a black and white checkered headdress which has emerged as a powerful symbol of the Palestinian identity and their resistance. Originally, it was used by the Bedouins of the desert as protective clothing from harsh desert conditions. However, its significance has evolved dramatically over the decades, particularly amid ongoing escalating conflicts in war-torn Gaza. Demonstrators across the globe are donning the keffiyeh to express solidarity with Palestinians.