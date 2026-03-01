Titanic tragedy: The untold Indian connection to the disaster

Hyderabad: The sinking of the RMS Titanic on April 15, 1912, is one of the most tragic events in maritime history. It claimed the lives of over 1,500 people and has since captured the imagination of the world. But among the countless stories of survival, there’s a lesser-known connection to India, specifically Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, that ties a family to the ill-fated ship.

The Becker Family

Allen and Nellie Becker, an American missionary couple, were living in Guntur, where they were working with local communities. In 1912, after their son Richard fell seriously ill, the family decided to travel to America for medical treatment. They boarded the Titanic at Southampton on April 10, 1912, as second-class passengers, unaware that their lives would be forever linked to history.

The Titanic was a marvel of modern engineering, famously declared “unsinkable.” However, on the night of April 14, 1912, disaster struck when the ship collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic. Within hours, the majestic vessel began to sink, and chaos erupted on board.

A Night of Fear and Survival

As panic spread, Nellie Becker hurriedly gathered her children, wrapped them in blankets, and rushed them to the deck. Her two younger children, Marion and Richard, were placed in Lifeboat 11, while Ruth, the eldest, was left behind in the commotion. After a tense few minutes, Ruth managed to find a spot in Lifeboat 13, the last boat to leave the Titanic. Miraculously, all members of the Becker family survived the disaster.

At 2:20 a.m. on April 15, the Titanic sank, claiming over 1,500 lives, but only 710 survivors were rescued by the RMS Carpathia. The tragedy, despite the ship’s advanced design, proved that even the most technologically advanced vessels could not escape the wrath of nature.

The story of Ruth Becker, one of the youngest survivors, remains a powerful testament to survival against the odds. Her family’s remarkable escape, linked to Guntur, is a part of the Titanic’s untold history. Ruth’s memories of that terrifying night continued to inspire generations as she shared her experiences with the world.