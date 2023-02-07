TMC election campaign in Agartala

Agartala: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee being greeted by supporters during an election campaign rally for the upcoming Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, in Agartala, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is also seen.(PTI Photo) Agartala: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee during an election campaign rally for the upcoming Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, in Agartala, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)