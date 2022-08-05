TMC MLA accused of beating up BJP supporters

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA Asit Majumdar and his supporters were accused of beating up BJP workers in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Friday.

Denying the accusation, the TMC alleged that the legislator was heckled by BJP supporters.

The incident happened at Khadinan More in Chinsurah during a rally of the BJP.

Majumdar, a three-time MLA of the area, claimed that he confronted the BJP workers as they were making wild allegations against the TMC.

“They stopped my car and heckled me after which our women workers intervened,” Majumdar told reporters.

The BJP workers alleged that the MLA and his supporters beat up the participants of the rally without any provocation.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the law and order condition in the state becomes evident if a ruling party MLA “attacks opposition workers on the street with a stick”.