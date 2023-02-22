TMC MP complains of hair in Emirates Airlines flight meal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has made a formal complaint to the Emirates Airlines official about the presence of hair in her flight meal.

Actress-turned-politician Chakraborty claimed that though she made a formal complaint to the airlines’ officials in the matter, it drew no response after which she posted a Twitter message late Tuesday night detailing about the entire matter.

“Dear @emirates. I belive u hav grown 2 big to care less abut ppl travelling wit u. Finding hair in meal is not a cool thing to do I believe. Maild u nd ur team but u didn’t find it necessary to reply or apologise. @EmiratesSupport. That thing came out frm my croissant I was chewing. You can find my mail with all details if you care @emirates, @ @EmiratesSupport, @EmiratesTrans,” Chakraborty’s Twitter message read.

With her message, she has also uploaded the pictures of the meal served to her on board in which the hair was reportedly found.

In the midst of successfully carrying out her acting career, Chakraborty contested and got elected from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She defeated her nearest candidate, BJP’s Anupam Hazra by a massive margin of 2,95,239 votes and grabbing almost 48 per cent of the total votes polled.