TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy moves HC challenging notice by Kolkata Police

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging a notice sent to him by the police in connection with a social media post he made over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Kolkata Police served the notice to the veteran politician on Sunday, asking him to appear before it.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Roy’s lawyer to file his petition challenging the notice.

The court said it will hear the petition on Tuesday.

In his social media post, the veteran TMC MP demanded that the CBI undertake “custodial interrogation” of Kolkata Police commissioner and previous principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.