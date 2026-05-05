Many TMC offices vandalised across West Bengal

Police said TMC offices in Tollygunge, Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Baharampur, Howrah, and Kasba were vandalised by unruly mobs since Monday afternoon.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 10:31 am IST|   Updated: 5th May 2026 11:00 am IST
TMC office vandalised in West Bengal
TMC office vandalised in West Bengal

Kolkata: Stray incidents of arson and vandalism at offices of the Trinamool Congress were reported across West Bengal on Monday, May 4 as BJP workers celebrated their landslide victory in the state.

Police said TMC offices in Tollygunge, Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Baharampur, Howrah, and Kasba were vandalised by unruly mobs since Monday afternoon.

At the Bijoygarh-Netajjnagar area in Tollygunge, the election office of TMC candidate and former minister Aroop Biswas was seen vandalised by a mob. Some among the crowd were seen kicking the broken hoarding before leaving.

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At Ruby Crossing, the office of TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh was rampaged by a crowd holding BJP flags.

Condemning the incidents, TMC took to X to say, “The BJP has shown its true colours right after coming to power.”

“Their goons led a violent attack on our party office in Murshidabad. Vandalism and chaos — this is the real face of the BJP. This marks the BJP’s descent into gutter politics,” it said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 10:31 am IST|   Updated: 5th May 2026 11:00 am IST

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